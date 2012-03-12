(Adds table)
TOKYO, March 12 Aluminium
stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to
264,500 tonnes at the end of February, down 4.8
percent or 13,300 tonnes from a month earlier,
trading house Marubeni Corp said on
Monday.
Marubeni collects data from the key ports of
Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Port Yokohama Nagoya Osaka total
29-Feb 138,100 111,400 15,000 264,500
31-Jan 135,800 27,000 5,000 277,800
31-Dec 123,000 09,800 4,500 247,300
30-Nov 111,500 95,500 4,500 221,500
30-Oct 123,700 98,100 4,000 235,800
30-Sep 126,700 90,700 4,000 231,400
31-Aug 119,600 07,600 4,000 241,200
31-Jul 98,300 90,700 4,500 203,500
30-Jun 114,500 01,100 3,000 228,600
End-Feb 2011 102,300 91,800 4,000 208,100
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)