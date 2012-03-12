(Adds table) TOKYO, March 12 Aluminium stocks held at three major Japanese ports came to 264,500 tonnes at the end of February, down 4.8 percent or 13,300 tonnes from a month earlier, trading house Marubeni Corp said on Monday. Marubeni collects data from the key ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka. Port Yokohama Nagoya Osaka total 29-Feb 138,100 111,400 15,000 264,500 31-Jan 135,800 27,000 5,000 277,800 31-Dec 123,000 09,800 4,500 247,300 30-Nov 111,500 95,500 4,500 221,500 30-Oct 123,700 98,100 4,000 235,800 30-Sep 126,700 90,700 4,000 231,400 31-Aug 119,600 07,600 4,000 241,200 31-Jul 98,300 90,700 4,500 203,500 30-Jun 114,500 01,100 3,000 228,600 End-Feb 2011 102,300 91,800 4,000 208,100 (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)