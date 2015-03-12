* Stocks at 3 key ports grow about 1 pct -Marubeni
* Breaks record set in January
(Adds comment, detail)
March 12 Aluminium stocks held at three major
Japanese ports climbed for an eleventh month to hit a record
high at the end of February due to robust imports.
Aluminium stocks held at Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka grew 0.8
percent in February from a month earlier to 453,400 tonnes,
Marubeni Corp said on Thursday. The trading house
collects data from those key ports.
That broke the previous record set in January, the highest
level in data going back nearly 15 years.
Behind the higher imports are slack demand elsewhere in Asia
and China's increased exports of cheaper aluminium products.
"We heard that the inflows (to these ports) were still
higher than the outflows in February, reflecting high level of
imports," said a Tokyo-based trader, who declined to be named.
"But an expansion pace of the inventories got slower than
the previous month," he said.
Aluminium stocks at three major ports rose about 9 percent
each in December and January, but they increased less than 1
percent in February.
"We expect those stocks will head lower toward the end of
March as some Japanese buyers have reduced purchase volume of
January-March deliveries and some firms are trying to cut their
inventories ahead of the end of 2014 business year," the trader
said.
For many Japanese companies, the business year ends on March
31.
Chinese exports of aluminium products grew about 19 percent
last year, a trend analysts expect to continue in 2015 given
lower local prices compared with international markets.
Meanwhile, Japanese imports of aluminium ingots for 2014
soared 16 percent from a year earlier to 1.698 million tonnes,
the highest since 2010 and imports of aluminium alloys rose 11
percent to 1.125 million tonnes, the highest since 2008.
As regional supply climbs, Japanese aluminium buyers are
asking global producers to lower premiums for primary metal
shipments for April-June deliveries in the quarterly pricing
negotiations that have begun last month.
A major Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a
producer premium of $380 per tonne for metal to be shipped in
the April-June period, said a buyer source involved in the
pricing talks last week.
The deal marked a 11 percent drop from a record high of $425
per tonne for the previous quarter and was the first fall in six
quarters.
Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the
premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each
quarter over the London Metal Exchange cash price set
the benchmark for the region.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)