* Stocks at 3 key ports grow nearly 9 pct -Marubeni
* Breaks record set in December
(Adds comment, detail)
Feb 17 Aluminium stocks held at three major
Japanese ports climbed for a tenth month to hit a record high at
the end of January, as robust imports met tepid domestic demand.
Aluminium stocks held at Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka grew 8.8
percent in January from a month earlier to 449,800 tonnes,
Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday. The trading house
collects data from those key ports.
That broke the previous record set in December, the highest
level in data going back nearly 15 years.
"A high level of imports kept coming to Japan to look for
buyers as demand elsewhere in Asia stayed slack and China is
exporting cheaper aluminium products to neighbouring countries,"
said a Tokyo-based trader, who declined to be named.
Chinese exports of aluminium products grew about 19 percent
last year, a trend analysts expect to continue in 2015 given
lower local prices compared with international markets.
Meanwhile, Japanese imports of aluminium ingots for 2014
soared 16 percent from a year earlier to 1.698 million tonnes,
the highest since 2010, the country's trade data showed. Imports
of aluminium alloys rose 11 percent to 1.125 million tonnes, the
highest since 2008.
January inventories were also inflated by the early arrival
of some cargoes that were supposed to arrive in Japan in
February, as well as by weak domestic demand, the trader added.
Output of rolled-aluminium products by Japanese fabricators
fell 2.9 percent in December from a year earlier to 160,731
tonnes, marking a second monthly decline and reflecting slow
demand of vehicles and houses, the Japan Aluminium Association
said.
Japan's aluminium premiums for primary metal shipments
PREM-ALUM-JP it agrees to pay each quarter over the London
Metal Exchange (LME) cash price were set at a record
high of $425 per tonne for January-March deliveries, rising for
a fifth straight quarter as overseas rates remained persistently
high.
"Spot premiums have been below $425 per tonne in Japan due
to higher inventories and as some Japanese companies want to cut
their stocks by March 31, the end of the current business year,"
the trader said.
(Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru and Yuka Obayashi in
Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)