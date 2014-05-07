LONDON May 7 Japan's Economy Minister Akira
Amari said on Wednesday the Bank of Japan plays a key role in
supporting the country's recovery by trying to achieve its 2
percent inflation target.
"The central bank is independent but always collaborating
with the government. Its responsibility is to achieve the 2
percent inflation target and it is using whatever tools it has
to attain the target independently," he said in London.
"The BOJ is playing a role in promoting the recovery."
He also said the government is receiving higher corporate
tax revenues than it originally anticipated.
Earlier Amari said Japan's economy is regaining confidence
and economic growth has shown significant improvement especially
in the labour market thanks to policy reforms headed by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Reporting by Natsuko Waki and Emelia Sithole-Materise)