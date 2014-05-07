LONDON May 7 Japan's Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday the Bank of Japan plays a key role in supporting the country's recovery by trying to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

"The central bank is independent but always collaborating with the government. Its responsibility is to achieve the 2 percent inflation target and it is using whatever tools it has to attain the target independently," he said in London.

"The BOJ is playing a role in promoting the recovery."

He also said the government is receiving higher corporate tax revenues than it originally anticipated.

Earlier Amari said Japan's economy is regaining confidence and economic growth has shown significant improvement especially in the labour market thanks to policy reforms headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Reporting by Natsuko Waki and Emelia Sithole-Materise)