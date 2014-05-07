(Adds quotes, background)
By Natsuko Waki and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON May 7 Japan's Economy Minister Akira
Amari urged China on Wednesday to isolate their economic
relationship from politics and make its economic rules clearer
and more predictable.
Amari, who is in charge of promoting Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's policy reforms and growth strategy, also said the Bank of
Japan played a key role in supporting the country's recovery by
trying to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.
Touching on a sensitive topic of Japan-China ties, chilled
already by a territorial row and the legacy of Japan's wartime
aggression, Amari said Japan has been asking China to separate
politics from the economy.
"It's been difficult to do that with China. Even on the
Nobel Peace Prize, China puts political spice," he said in
London.
"China is the world's second largest economy but rules
governing the economy have been extremely opaque and
unpredictable. This extreme opaqueness would hinder trade."
Japan is trying to reach agreement with the United States
over a deal vital to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation
bloc that would extend from Asia to Latin America.
"It's inevitable that China would have to join the TPP ...
Amari said. "The TPP can play a major role to eliminate that
opaqueness."
The TPP is central to the U.S. policy of expanding its
presence in Asia. Japan's Abe has touted it as a main element of
his economic growth strategy.
Beijing has said it would consider joining the TPP but
Washington wants progress on a bilateral investment treaty
first.
UPBEAT ON ECONOMY
Amari said Japan's economy was regaining confidence and
economic growth had improved significantly thanks to policy
reforms headed by Abe.
"Economic growth has resulted in significant improvement in
the labour market. We have witnessed our wage increases gaining
momentum, which we haven't seen in recent years," he said.
"The central bank is independent but always collaborating
with the government. Its responsibility is to achieve the 2
percent inflation target and it is using whatever tools it has
to attain the target independently. The BOJ is playing a role in
promoting the recovery."
In April, the BOJ projected for the first time that
inflation will exceed 2 percent roughly two years from now,
underscoring its conviction that a sustained end to deflation is
on the horizon without additional stimulus.
Amari reiterated the government's goal of balancing the
budget by the fiscal year of 2020, adding that it is receiving
higher corporate tax revenues than it originally anticipated.
Despite such encouraging signs, Japan's primary budget
deficit is likely to be at 1.9 percent in the fiscal year to
March 2021, meaning it would miss its surplus target without
further tax increase and spending cuts.
(Reporting by Natsuko Waki and Emelia Sithole-Materise; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)