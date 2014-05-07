LONDON May 7 Japan's economy is regaining confidence and economic growth has shown significant improvement esepcially in the labour market thanks to policy reforms, Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday.

"Economic growth has resulted in significant improvement in the labour market. We have witnessed our wage increases gaining momentum which we haven't seen in recent years," Amari said in a speech in London.

Amari also said Japan will aim to achieve a primary surplus by fiscal 2020.

(Reporting by Natsuko Waki and Emelia Sithole-Materise)