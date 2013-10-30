TOKYO Oct 30 ANA Holdings said a
weakened yen, the result of policies to revive the Japanese
economy, have hurt profits, forcing Japan's largest carrier to
almost halve its outlook for operating profit this business
year.
The carrier, which has to pay more for fuel in yen terms
when the Japanese currency falls, also faces less appetite by
Japanese to travel overseas where their yen buys less.
The carrier trimmed its operating profit forecast for the
year to March 31 to 60 billion yen ($612 million) from 110
billion yen. That is less than the 97 billion yen average
prediction by 15 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.
"The main reason for an increase in operating expenses was
a rise in fuel costs," Kiyoshi Tonomoto, an executive vice
president at ANA, told a news briefing in Tokyo to announce the
company's results for the quarter that ended Sept 30.
The grounding of its Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners also
prompted the downgrade to a less ambitious profit forecast
because it had delayed the expansion of the airline's network,
Tonomoto added.
In a bid to boost profitability, the airline said it would
add destinations in the United States and Asia, better match
aircraft to its routes, expand low cost carrier units and seek
new sales in related services such as pilot training and
maintenance.
The company also said it would cut staffing at its
headquarters by a third and reassign the workers to other roles.