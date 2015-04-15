By Shiori Ito Megumi Lim
| TOKYO, April 15
TOKYO, April 15 A Japanese artist on trial for
obscenity after making objects modeled on her vagina said on
Wednesday that there was nothing wrong with her artwork and her
arrest showed how far Japan was behind the West in terms of
sexual equality.
Megumi Igarashi, 43, was arrested last year after building a
kayak with a top shaped like her vagina and sending 3D printer
data of her scanned genitalia, the digital basis for the boat,
to a number of donors.
She faces up to two years in jail and fines of up to 2.5
million yen ($20,900) if found guilty.
Her arrest, on suspicion of distributing obscene materials,
triggered debate in Japan over women's rights and artistic
freedom.
"The fact that I was arrested for this at all shows that
Japan is still very backwards about women's sexual expression,
that it is not acknowledged at all except as something for men's
pleasure," said Igarashi, who works under the name
"Rokudenashiko" or "good-for-nothing girl."
"There's huge resistance to women using their body to
express themselves," she told Reuters after her first trial
hearing on Wednesday. "The fact that I was arrested for this is
just strange."
Although Japan has an extensive pornography industry, it
remains regulated by a section of the criminal code that dates
back to 1907. Video pornography in Japan has often used digital
mosaics to obscure genitalia in sex scenes as a way to avoid
obscenity charges.
A 1951 Supreme Court case broadly defined obscenity as
something that stimulates desire and violates an ordinary
person's sense of sexual shame and morality.
While depictions of female genitalia remain largely taboo in
Japan, representations of male genitalia are shown at shrines
and in some festivals, where giant phalluses are paraded openly
through the streets.
Igarashi's lawyer, Takashi Yamaguchi, said he was confident
of winning.
"Her means of expression don't incite desire at all ...," he
said. "She is just using one part of the body that happens to be
genitalia to express her own message."
The trial is expected to continue for some months.
($1 = 119.5600 yen)
(Writing by Elaine Lies, Editing by Jeremy Laurence)