TOKYO Dec 22 The president of Japan's leading
liberal newspaper pledged to fundamentally transform the paper
for the better after its coverage of women forced into sex work
during the Second World War was sharply criticized in a report.
The Asahi Shimbun took years to withdraw incorrect articles
on "comfort women", as those forced to work in Japanese wartime
military brothels are known, and has since faced a barrage of
criticism from Japanese conservatives and become the target of
harassment and threats of attack.
A report from a panel of academics and industry specialists
set up by the daily said the paper's handling of the issue was a
"betrayal of readers' trust."
However, it added the threats the Asahi now faced could
endanger Japan's democracy.
The newspaper in August retracted articles published in the
1980s and 1990s based on a Japanese man's account - later found
to be false - that described women on the Korean island of Jeju
being forcibly recruited to work in the brothels. The issues
surrounding 'comfort women' remain a flashpoint in Japan's ties
with South Korea.
The report said the Asahi failed to take steps to verify the
Japanese man's account even after the validity of his comment
came into question.
The Asahi holds a unique place among Japan's leading
newspapers with its liberal stance, as opposed to the moderate
Mainichi and the conservative Yomiuri and Sankei, both of which
often echo positions of the administration of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe.
"Let me offer my deepest apology for causing everyone
trouble and anxiety regarding our comfort women coverage,"
Asahi President Masataka Watanabe said as he received the report
from a panel member.
"I promise that we will carry out reforms to rebuild the
Asahi Shimbun from the ground up."
The report labelled the paper's failure to correct or
withdraw the articles in question when it carried a series of
features on the issue in March 1997 as a "critical mistake".
However, it also said that the threats encountered by the
paper since then brought dangers.
"We have come to understand anew Asahi employees and its
sales outlets are in a very difficult position as the subjects
of malicious threats and harassments," the report said.
"We would like to point out the risk that these contemptible
behaviours could wreck Japan's democracy."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said the Asahi's erroneous
articles on comfort women smeared Japan's image in the eyes of
people overseas, but the report concluded that the Asahi's
reports had only limited impact on international society.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra)