(Adds Xinhua commentary, China launching new type of frigate)
By Elaine Lies
TOKYO Dec 13 Asian nations must ensure that
territorial disputes do not erupt into conflict, leaders said on
Friday, with Japan and the Philippines reaffirming their
commitment to freedom of flight as concerns grow over China's
new air defence zone.
Beijing's growing military strength has sparked concern in
Asia and tension has spiked in the last month after China
announced the air defence zone including islands in the East
China Sea also claimed by Japan.
The air defence identification zone has triggered protests
from the United States and its close allies, Japan and South
Korea
China is also locked in territorial rows with other Asian
nations, including the Philippines, over wide swathes of the
South China Sea and has said it might set up a similar zone
there.
"We reiterated our commitment to uphold the rule of law,
promote the peaceful settlement of disputes, and to assure
freedom of flight in international air space," Philippine
President Benigno Aquino told reporters in Tokyo after meeting
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Aquino stopped short of mentioning China in the media
appearance with Abe, who has made stronger ties with the 10
members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) a
priority, visiting all of them during his first year in office.
The charm offensive, which has been underlined by hefty
Japanese aid over the years and rising private investment,
culminates in a three-day Tokyo gathering that began on Friday
and is billed officially as celebrating 40 years of diplomatic
ties.
The final statement from the summit, due to be released on
Saturday, is likely to state its support for freedom of the air
and the seas - but stop short of mentioning China.
Chinese state media kept up the invective against Japan's
complaints over the air space zone on Friday, with the official
Xinhua news agency saying Abe was going to "stage again its
China-is-to-blame game" at the ASEAN summit.
"It is believed that anyone with only half a brain knows
that it is Japan who intentionally set the region on fire in the
first place," Xinhua said in an English-language commentary.
Xinhua also announced the launch of a guided missile
frigate, the Sanya, which it described as a new generation of
battleship "especially adept for use in long-distance vigilance
and aerial defence combat".
Abe has yet to meet the leaders of South Korea or China, and
Tokyo's ties with its giant neighbour have been fraught since
Japan bought three uninhabited islands in the East China Sea at
the centre of a territorial dispute - a situation that other
leaders at the meeting said should be rectified.
"In particular, it must be said that good relations between
Japan and China are critical to the future of our region," said
Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in a speech.
"Indonesia is deeply concerned at the prospect of the
disputes erupting into open conflicts, which will have adverse
impacts on all countries in the region."
($1 = 103 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by
Nick Macfie)