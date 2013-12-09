TOKYO Dec 9 Japan aims to expand or restart
bilateral currency swap agreements with five Southeast Asian
nations and may announce the deals at a regional summit this
weekend in Tokyo, government sources said on Monday.
Liquidity arrangements with members of the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations were a core element of the global
response to the late-1990s Asia financial crisis.
When Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosts his Asean counterparts
at the summit starting on Friday, he will aim to greatly
increase the bilateral arrangements with Indonesia and the
Philippines, while reviving lapsed agreements with Malaysia,
Singapore and Thailand, the sources told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
Under the deals, countries pledge bilateral liquidity
support in case of a financial crunch. The aim is to reassure
investors before a crisis erupts and thus prevent or minimise
balance-of-payments panics that can cause destabilising outflows
of capital.
The bilateral arrangements build on the $240 billion "Chiang
Mai Initiative", a web of swap deals spanning Asean, Japan,
China and South Korea.
Abe is using the Japan-Asean summit - which does not include
China or Korea - to promote closer ties with Southeast Asia. In
less than a year in office, Abe has visited all 10 Asean leaders
but has yet to meet with his counterparts from China or South
Korea, both of which have territorial disputes with Tokyo.
Japan is in final negotiations to increase the Indonesian
arrangement to about $20 billion from $12 billion and the
Philippine deal to some $12 billion from $6 billion, the sources
said.
The Japanese government wants to revive the arrangements
with Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.
Tokyo is negotiating a swap line worth around $3 billion
with Singapore, but may not be able to work out specific figures
with Malaysia at the three-day summit, they said.
A bilateral deal with Thailand may not be possible at the
summit as Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, engulfed in
domestic turmoil, will not make the Tokyo trip.
The other Asean members are Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar,
Brunei and Laos.
