(Adds Xinhua commentary)
TOKYO, March 13 The president of the World Bank
said on Friday he welcomed the setting up of the China-backed
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a day after Britain
became the first Western nation to embrace the institution.
With U.S. interest rates likely to rise later this year,
capital flows to emerging markets and low-income countries will
face greater challenges over time, Jim Yong Kim told a news
conference.
"From the perspective simply of the need for more
infrastructure spending, there's no doubt that from our
perspective, we welcome the entry of the Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank," he said.
The AIIB was launched in Beijing last year and was seen as a
rival to the Western-dominated World Bank and Asian Development
Bank. The United States has questioned whether it will have
sufficiently high standards on governance and environmental and
social safeguards.
Kim's remarks came after Britain said it has sought to
become a founding member of the AIIB.
"As the U.K. just announced today in their statement, they
were very clear in saying that they were going to insist that
the standards of any new bank that they are part of would be
equal to the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank," Kim
said.
All of the multilateral development banks together
contribute only about 5 to 10 percent of the overall annual
spending in infrastructure, he added.
The AIIB was launched in Beijing last year to spur
investment in Asia in transportation, energy, telecommunications
and other infrastructure.
China said earlier this year a total of 26 countries are
founder members, mostly from Asia and the Middle East.
"Generally speaking, the international reaction has been
positive," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in
Beijing.
"The AIIB will abide by the principles of openness,
inclusivity, transparency, responsibility and equality ... and
fully reference the good practices of multilateral banks to
avoid some of the detours they have taken," he added.
While Hong did not respond directly to U.S. concerns about
the bank, China's official Xinhua news agency took a stronger
line.
"The response of the U.S. government exhibited nothing but a
childish paranoia towards China," it said in an English-language
commentary, slamming what it called "reflective scepticism".
Japan, Australia and South Korea are the notable countries
in the region missing from among the AIIB's founders. Japan,
China's main regional rival, has the highest shareholding in the
Asian Development Bank along with the United States, while
Australian media said Washington put pressure on Canberra to
stay out.
Vice Finance Minister Joo Hyung-hwan told reporters on
Thursday that South Korea was still in discussions with China
and other countries about its possible participation.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)