TOKYO Aug 15 A Japanese cabinet member paid
homage at a controversial shrine for war dead on Wednesday --
the 67th anniversary of Tokyo's defeat in World War Two -- a
move likely to further strain
relations with China and South Korea.
Bitter memories of Japanese militarism run deep in China and
South Korea and, despite close economic ties, relations with
Beijing and Seoul have become increasingly fraught recently.
Bickering over rival territorial claims to rocky,
uninhabited islands are the latest sign of how the region has
yet to resolve differences over its past.
National Public Safety Commission Chairman Jin Matsubara
visited Yasukuni early on Wednesday, although Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda had urged his cabinet to stick to his stance of
avoiding such visits. Many in the region see Yasukuni as a
symbol of Japan's past militarism since 14 Japanese wartime
leaders convicted as war criminals by an Allied tribunal are
honoured there along with other war dead.
Wednesday's visit was the first by a cabinet minister since
Noda's Democratic Party swept to power in 2009, promising to
forge warmer ties with the rest of Asia. Pilgrimages by
then-Premier Junichiro Koizumi to Yasukuni during his 2001-2006
term in office fueled anger in both China and South Korea.
Another minister has said he wanted to pay his respects at
the shrine and was expected to do so later in the day. Their
defiance was another sign of Noda's weak grip on his fractious
party, which has recently suffered defections over his signature
plan to raise the sales tax and other policy differences.
Japan's ties with South Korea, where resentment over its
1910-1945 colonisation of the peninsula remains strong, took a
sharp turn for the worse after South Korean President Lee
Myung-bak visited an island -- known as Dokdo in Korea and
Takeshima in Japan and near potential seabed gas deposits --
claimed by both countries last Friday.
Relations with China, where memories of Japan's occupation
of large parts of the country in the 1930s and 1940s still
rankle, have also been strained recently by renewed bickering
over uninhabited islands in the East China Sea that are near
potentially huge oil and gas resources.