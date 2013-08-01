(Corrects name in paragraph 12 to Aso)
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO Aug 1 Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro
Aso retracted on Thursday a comment he had made that referred to
Adolf Hitler's rise to power and which was interpreted as
praising the Nazi regime.
The outspoken Aso, who is also finance minister and a former
prime minister, said he had caused misunderstanding with the
comment, which has drawn criticism from a U.S.-based
Jewish-rights group and media in South Korea, where bitter
memories of Japan's World War Two militarism run deep.
The furore caused by Aso - no stranger to gaffes - and the
government's effort to smother the issue highlights the
sensitivities facing hawkish Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
His push to take a less apologetic tone in Japan's diplomacy
and his interpretations of wartime history have attracted
repeated criticism from countries such as the two Koreas and
China, which suffered under harsh Japanese rule before and
during the war.
Japan's Asian neighbours are wary of Abe's drive to revise a
U.S.-drafted post-war constitution, which renounces war, as part
of a more assertive defence and security policy.
Aso was discussing constitutional revision in a speech to a
conservative group on Monday when he made the controversial
statements.
"Germany's Weimar constitution was changed before anyone
realised," Aso said in his typically rambling style, according
to accounts in various Japanese media.
"It was altered before anyone was aware. Why don't we learn
from that technique?" Aso said. "I don't want us to decide (on
the constitution) amid commotion and excitement. We should carry
this out after a calm public debate."
South Korean media criticised Aso's remarks, and the Simon
Wiesenthal Center asked him to clarify them.
"The only lessons on governance that the world should draw
from the Nazi Third Reich is how those in positions of power
should not behave," Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean at the
centre, said in a statement on the group's website.
"MISUNDERSTANDING"
China's Foreign Ministry also reacted angrily to the
comment, saying Japan needed to "seriously reflect on history".
On Thursday, Aso said he had meant in the speech to seek a
calm and in-depth debate on the constitution. He said he wanted
to avoid the kind of turmoil that he said helped Hitler change
the democratic constitution established by Germany's Weimar
government after World War One, under which the dictator had
taken power.
"I pointed to the changes to the Weimar constitution made
under the Nazi regime as a bad example of changes made without a
substantial debate or understanding by the citizens," Aso told
reporters.
"I invited misunderstanding as a result and I would like to
withdraw the statement in which I cited the Nazi regime as an
example," he said.
Aso's retraction followed a discussion with Chief Cabinet
Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who sought to put an end to the
controversy.
"I want to stress that the Abe administration does not
perceive the Nazi Germany in a positive light," Suga told a
regular news conference. He said Japan has contributed to global
peace and human rights for many years and would continue to do
so.
Aso, the scion of a family whose mining company used Korean
forced labourers during Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of the
Korean peninsula, has talked himself into trouble before.
During his 2008-2009 stint as prime minister, Aso offended a
wide swathe of voters with off-the-cuff remarks that included a
joke about sufferers of Alzheimer's disease. Before becoming
prime minister in 2008, he has offended the main opposition
party by apparently likening them to Nazis.
