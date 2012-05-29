TOKYO May 29 Hiroshi Kosaka has an unorthodox
pitch for his realty business: instead of pictures of swanky
condominiums his website features Japanese debt statistics and
budget meltdown scenarios usually left to credit rating
agencies.
His firm is part of a cottage industry that has sprung up to
help worry-prone Japanese savers get out of the yen and find
property overseas that could serve as a safe haven in a
financial disaster. The trend comes against the backdrop of a
deepening pessimism about Japan's economic future that has made
"Escape from Japan" a hot-selling business book and helped drive
sales of second homes from New Zealand to Malaysia.
Dire statistics on Japan's public debt, which tops two
years' worth of its economic output, make a convenient talking
point at Kosaka's seminars in Tokyo. Many people are wary of the
government's plan to raise taxes and have lost trust in
high-tech Japan's nuclear energy after last year's devastating
earthquake and tsunami wrecked a plant in Fukushima, causing the
worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
"A lot of people tell me they are worried about nuclear
radiation. People also tell me they are worried about an
economic disaster in Japan," Kosaka says.
Even if the outlflow of funds remains a relative trickle, it
challenges the consensus that Japan will avoid a Greek-style
debt crisis because Japanese investors have shown a strong "home
bias" and fund almost all of the government's $10 trillion in
debt. But that could change if more Japanese become willing to
plan a future abroad.
"At my age, I think a lot about having a family, and I also
think about living abroad," Miki Akutsu, a 28-year-old employee
at an advertising agency, said at a seminar on buying Malaysian
real estate.
"If Japan's finances collapse, social order would collapse
as well. That would be a tough environment to raise children."
The Japanese have been buying real estate overseas in the
past, but what has changed since last year's earthquake and the
Fukushima nuclear crisis is that it is no longer the province of
the rich and the retired.
Increasingly, the middle class and younger people are
opening bank accounts in Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore to
buy condominiums and homes that they plan to rent out for a few
years before they eventually move in themselves.
"Since November, I've helped around 25 people buy
condominiums at a development in Malaysia. I would classify only
three of these people as rich," Kosaka says, pointing to a
spreadsheet on his notebook PC.
The name of his firm, Kuratabi, means to live and to travel.
Business has picked up for Kosaka, who first moved to Malaysia
part-time five years ago.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on Japanese living abroad, household investment:
link.reuters.com/ran48s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
LOW COSTS, NICE WEATHER AND GROWTH
Akutsu was one of 30 people who crammed into a small office
in Tokyo to hear Takeshi Uchimura, managing director of Asia
Network Research Sdn Bhd, explain how to obtain a Malaysian
second-home visa to buy real estate near Kuala Lumpur.
The pitch is simple. The yen is strong and cost per
square meter is about a third of what you pay in Tokyo. You can
also borrow from a bank in Malaysia.
If you rent out and park that income in a Malaysian bank
account, you will earn more than in zero-interest-rate Japan.
And if you decide to relocate to Malaysia, the cost of
living is low, international schools affordable, crime is low,
the weather is warm all year, the population is still young and
there is more potential for economic growth.
Japan overtook Iran last year as the country that is
applying most for Malaysian second-home visas. Japan also leads
the pack as of March this year, Malaysian Tourism Ministry data
showed.
For many, nuclear radiation leaks at Fukushima served as a
catalyst to take another hard look at Japan's economic woes -
massive public debt, an ageing population, low economic growth
and deflation - and made them seem more insurmountable than
before.
In the fourth quarter of last year, households poured 578
billion yen ($7.28 billion) into foreign securities, according
to the Bank of Japan, the first outflow in two quarters.
That may be a drop in an ocean compared with some $15
trillion in Japanese household savings, but could mark a shift
in perceptions about relative risks and advantages of moving
assets abroad as opposed to keeping them at home.
"The government would be worrying about this the most
because they would lose tax revenue," said Masayuki Kichikawa,
chief Japan economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.
"Flows out of the banking sector would mean banks have less
capacity to invest in Japanese government debt, so we would see
higher yields."
For now, capital is flowing both ways. Foreign ownership of
Japanese government debt has risen to 6.7 percent of outstanding
debt in December from a trough of 4.6 percent in early 2010
because many investors still see Japanese bonds as relatively
safe. The concern is those flows can reverse quickly, driving up
borrowing costs.
Yusuke Nozaki, chief executive of Nozaki Asset Management
Inc which specialises in New Zealand properties, says interest
in real estate around Auckland has increased threefold since the
March 2011 earthquake.
"Our business is experiencing explosive growth," Nozaki said
in a telephone interview from Fukuoka, southern Japan, where his
company is based.
"In the past year and a half I've increased my staff
threefold. I don't expect this growth to slow."
Since last year there has been a jump in inquiries from
housewives, he says. The logic is they can take the kids and
move abroad, even if only temporarily, and the husband can join
later.
BOOM FOR GLOOM
Sensing a growth market, publishers have ramped up their
offering of books telling readers exactly how to transfer their
savings into foreign currencies, open overseas bank accounts and
buy property, often with alarmist titles warning of sovereign
meltdown and a mass exodus of personal assets.
To be sure, publications predicting doom and gloom for Japan
have featured regularly in bookstores for decades. Sakkyo
Komatsu, a science-fiction writer, had a hit in 1973 with "Japan
Sinks," a novel that tapped into the pessimism around the time
of the first oil shock with a plot that hinges on the efforts of
Japanese to escape as the archipelago slips into the Pacific.
The new wave of books is touching a raw nerve in a nation
still unsettled by the Fukushima crisis, publishers say, and
advertisements for such "how to" books grow more prominent with
each passing month.
One book that went on sale about a month ago, called "Escape
from Japan," has been an instant hit for the publisher, Asa
Publishing Co.
About 40,000 copies have sold so far, some three times as
much as Asa Publishing normally sells when it launches a new
title. The publishers expect sales to increase further and are
considering publishing more books on the same subject.
"Publishers have issued books before that talk about Japan's
dire economic situation, but these books are basically a bunch
of economists who pose a lot of questions about Japan's future
but don't offer any answers," said Yuiko Furukawa, an editor at
Asa Publishing.
"That leaves people asking themselves what they should do.
We wanted to try to provide people with a practical guide for
what they should do."
($1=79.4150 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Jacqueline Wong)