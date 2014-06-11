(Removes stealth submarine reference in third paragraph.
By Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO, June 11 Australia is seeking greater
military technology cooperation with Japan that may eventually
lead to Japan supplying it with stealth submarine designs,
Australian Defence Minister David Johnston said on Wednesday.
The dismantling of an arms export ban by Japan in April has
paved the way for Japan to pursue a ground-breaking deal to help
Australia build a fleet of stealth submarines that it wants to
extend its surveillance reach deep into the Indian Ocean.
"We are taking small and determined steps down that path,"
Johnston told Reuters in an interview in Tokyo. "We are looking
to push the relationship a little further along, carefully and
discreetly, as to how we might better inter-operate."
Johnston was meeting his Japanese counterpart, Itsunori
Onodera, along with the foreign ministers of Australia and
Japan, Julie Bishop and Fumio Kishida, in Tokyo on Wednesday for
talks to bolster relations.
Any agreement on closer industrial ties could also see Japan
and Australia cooperate in military hardware beyond submarines,
he said.
The talks also lead Japan and Australia to "compare notes"
on Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter that both nations plan
to deploy, Johnston said, helping them sustain a programme that
will be at the core of their frontline air defence strategies in
the coming decades.
"We are both fundamentally purchasers of U.S. predominantly
and some European platforms and we share sustainment issues and
technical issues around how we evolve those platforms to our own
needs," Johnston added.
Although any deal is far from certain and could hinge on a
new security arrangement that could anger China, there is a
growing will among officials in Tokyo and Canberra to forge a
framework for a submarine deal, sources familiar with the
discussion told Reuters last month.
A deal could include hull design, going beyond discussions
last year that were limited to engine technology, the sources in
Tokyo said.
Australia's proposed fleet of diesel submarines is at the
core of the nation's maritime defence strategy.
"We must retain a submarine capability in Australia as one
of our most significant strategic deterrents," Johnston told
Reuters.
His government, he said, would decide next year in a new
defence white paper how many submarines it will build, possibly
less than the 12 proposed in 2009.
Johnston described an estimate of A$40 billion dollars for
that programme as "far too high" for Australian taxpayers to
accept, although he declined to predict how much the new fleet
of submarines will cost.
