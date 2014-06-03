TOKYO, June 3 Japan's defence minister said on
Tuesday he wants to meet his Australian counterpart this month
to push for agreement to jointly develop military technology,
part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive for a more robust
military.
Tokyo in March ended a decades-old ban on military exports
allowing such a deal to go ahead. In doing so Japan, which wants
to counter China's rapid military buildup, seeks closer security
ties with Australia, in addition to Tokyo's traditional ally the
United States.
"I would like to push along discussion with Australia on
agreeing a framework to cooperate in defence equipment and
technology," Japanese defence minister Itsunori Onodera told a
regular news conference.
Officials in Japan and Australia are eager to accelerate
talks that may lead to an unprecedented deal for Japan to supply
Australia with submarine stealth technology or even fully
engineered vessels, sources in both countries told Reuters last
month.
Onodera is to meet Australian Defence Minister David
Johnston along with the foreign ministers from both countries in
Tokyo this month, although a date for the talks has yet to be
fixed.
A deal could give Australia access to technology developed
by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy
Industries that it needs to build a $37 billion fleet
of as many as 12 stealth submarines to replace its Collins-class
vessels, extending its maritime reach deep into the Indian
Ocean.
