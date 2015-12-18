TOKYO Dec 18 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull expressed disappointment on Friday at Japan's
resumption of whaling in the Southern Ocean, but said the
dispute over the hunt should not be allowed to hurt the two
countries' special strategic ties.
Japan's whaling fleet set out for the Antarctic this month
to resume a hunt for the mammals, ending a year-long hiatus
following an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that
Japan should stop. The resumption prompted criticism from
Australia as well as Tokyo's key ally, the United States.
"Australia is very disappointed that Japan has resumed
whaling in the Southern Ocean this year," Turnbull told a news
conference in Tokyo near the start of a visit that will
culminate with talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"We recognise that is a point of difference of opinion but
we will, as good friends should - we should be up-front and
frank about our differences of opinion, put them on the table
and deal with them, seek to resolve them," Turnbull said.
But Turnbull, who faced domestic opposition pressure to
speak out on whaling, said the row should not be allowed "to
erode the good will and the rest of the relationship".
Turnbull is on his first visit to Japan since replacing Tony
Abbott, who had developed tight ties with Abe, in September.
He faces a balancing act between Australia's largest trading
partner and rising power, China, and its oldest regional ally
and second-largest trading partner, Japan, with which it has
been bolstering strategic relations.
In an interview with Japan's Yomiuri newspaper published on
Friday, Turnbull declined to comment on the outcome of
competition for a contract to build a new fleet of Australian
submarines.
A state-backed Japanese consortium led by Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries is
competing with Germany's Thyssenkrupp and French
state-controlled naval contractor DCNS.
"It is a competitive process, we are getting good progress
on this from our officials, and we should let that process take
its course," the paper quoted Turnbull as saying.
