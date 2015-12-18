(Adds Abe comment, fresh Turnbull comment, details)
TOKYO Dec 18 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
and Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull agreed on Friday to
drive their security cooperation further, despite Australia's
"deep disappointment" in Japan's restart of whaling activities.
Japan's whaling fleet set out for the Antarctic this month
to resume a hunt for the mammals, ending a year-long hiatus
following an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling that
Japan should stop.
The resumption prompted criticism from Australia as well as
Tokyo's ally, the United States.
"I am glad we have shared understanding that cooperation
between Japan and Australia is a cornerstone of peace and
stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and that we have agreed to
speed up our cooperation in the security field," Abe said.
Abe made the comment in a joint news conference that
followed their summit meeting.
Abe and Turnbull aim to reach an agreement that would
facilitate their militaries' joint operations and exercises as
soon as possible, the joint statement issued after the summit
meeting said.
Turnbull told the same news conference that he had expressed
Australia's "very deep disappointment with Japan's resumption of
whaling," to Abe, but added their friendly ties make it all the
more important to address disagreement candidly.
"We are very good friends. What good friends do when they
have differences? They lay them out openly and honestly, and in
that way, perhaps overtime, we'll be able to resolve them," he
said.
Turnbull, who faced domestic opposition pressure to speak
out on whaling, said earlier on the day the row should not be
allowed "to erode the good will and the rest of the
relationship".
In the summit meeting with Abe, Turnbull welcomed Japan's
bid to win a contract to build a new fleet of Australian
submarines and said the decision will be made by the middle of
next year, a Japanese official told reporters.
A state-backed Japanese consortium led by Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries is
competing with Germany's Thyssenkrupp and French
state-controlled naval contractor DCNS.
Turnbull was on his first visit to Japan since replacing
Tony Abbott, who had developed tight ties with Abe, in
September.
He faces a balancing act between Australia's largest trading
partner China and its oldest regional ally and second-largest
trading partner, Japan, with which it has been bolstering
strategic relations.
In the joint statement, Abe and Turnbull expressed strong
opposition, without naming countries, to any coercive or
unilateral actions that could altar the status quo in the East
China Sea and the South China Sea.
China has overlapping claims with Vietnam, the Philippines,
Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei in the South China Sea. Beijing's
reclamation work and building of airfields on artificial islands
in the Spratly archipelago have sparked regional tension.
For its part, Japan has been mired in a territorial spat
with China over a group of tiny, uninhabited islets in the East
China Sea.
