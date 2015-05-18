TOKYO May 18 Japan will join competitive
bidding to sell Australia a fleet of stealth submarines, the
government said on Monday, a move expected to require Tokyo to
supply Canberra with classified data.
The development comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe moves to
strengthen security ties with ally the United States and some
countries in the region including Australia in the face of
China's rapid military modernisation and maritime expansion.
"We have decided to participate" in the bidding to replace
Australia's ageing fleet, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga
told a regular news conference.
The "competitive assessment" will see Germany's ThyssenKrupp
and France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS
separately competing with a Japanese government-led bid for such
contractors as Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Japan had been the front runner in the planned sale of
around 12 vessels, for as much as $40 billion, to replace
Australia's ageing Collins class submarines, sources have said,
until Prime Minister Tony Abbott opened up the bidding under
pressure from opposition and ruling party lawmakers.
