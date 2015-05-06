(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)
By Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO May 6 Japan will agree this month to give
Australia classified submarine data, an unprecedented step
signalling Tokyo's intent to join competitive bidding to sell
Canberra a fleet of stealth subs, said two Japanese officials
familiar with the plan.
The "competitive assessment" will see Germany's ThyssenKrupp
and France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS
separately competing with a Japanese government-led bid for such
contractors as Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Japan had been the front runner in the planned sale of
around 12 vessels, for as much as $40 billion, to replace
Australia's ageing Collins class submarines, sources have said,
until Prime Minister Tony Abbott opened up the bidding under
pressure from opposition and ruling party lawmakers.
The prospect of an open bid against other countries, in
turn, made Japanese defence officials uneasy in a country where
post-war pacifism remains strong.
Competing for arms exports could help opponents of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe paint him as a militarist, as he prepares to
present unpopular legislation to parliament later this month
that would enhance Japan's defence capabilites.
But the Defense Ministry agreed to Japan's first disclosure
of such classified technical data to a foreign military other
than that of ally the United States, because Australia needs it
to make a decision on the submarine's technical capability, the
officials said.
Australia wants Japan involved in the process, because it is
interested in Tokyo's 4,000-tonne Soryu class sub and its
lithium-ion battery propulsion system. The German and French
makers offer 2,000-tonne vessels.
Australian Minister for Defence Kevin Andrews on Wednesday
telephoned his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani, asking for
help with the submarine programme and urging Japan to
participate in the bidding, the sources said.
"The National Security Council will approve the release (of
the data) in May," one source said.
Japanese Defence Ministry spokesman Hirofumi Takeda declined
to provide details on the plan, but said: "The relevant
ministries in Tokyo are discussing how we can help Australia."
The sources did not say what technical data would be handed
over to Canberra, but noted that the exchange comes ahead of a
planned visit to Tokyo by Abbott around July for talks with Abe.
A deal to supply a variant of the Soryu would give Japan its
first major overseas deals after Abe eased curbs on arms exports
last year that had isolated defence contractors for seven
decades.
Abbott, who has described Japan as his country's "closest
friend in Asia," is eager to deepen security ties, a strategy
mirrored in Tokyo as the two key U.S. allies respond to
Washington's desire for them to take a bigger security role in
Asia as China's military might grows.
Eager for that deeper cooperation, the U.S. is backing the
Japanese built submarine packed with American surveillance,
radar and weapons equipment, sources familiar with Washington's
thinking have told Reuters.
Australia's assessment will look at capability, cost,
schedule and Australian industry involvement, with each bidder
getting around $6 million to prepare its proposal. One of the
tests will be the ability to use and disclose technical data.
The process will take at least 10 months, after which the
defence ministry will make recommendations for the government to
consider.
