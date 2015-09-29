(Repeats story first sent on Tuesday, no change to text)
* Japan looking to fix faltering Australian submarine bid
* Is ready to build all submarines in Australia - official
* Move matches offers by European rivals
* Japan also offers to train hundreds of Australian
engineers
* PM Abe wants to win Japan's first big arms export deal
By Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO, Sept 29 Japan is ready to match European
rivals and build a fleet of submarines for Canberra entirely at
Australian shipyards, a senior Japanese official said on
Tuesday, after stumbling in its effort to win the A$50 billion
($34.76 billion) contract.
Tokyo was willing to train hundreds of Australian engineers
in Japan's submarine-manufacturing hub of Kobe as well as in
Australia as part of its offer for one of the world's biggest
defence contracts, Masaaki Ishikawa, director general for
Acquisition Reform at the Ministry of Defense, told Reuters.
His comments are the first from an official directly
involved in the bid that Japan is willing to build the stealth
submarines entirely in Australia, where jobs are a hot button
political issue. Canberra is expected to order between eight to
12 vessels.
"Whatever option Australia chooses we are ready to provide
the necessary technology transfers and skills," Ishikawa said in
an interview.
"We will optimise the role of Australian industry."
Japan had been the frontrunner to replace Australia's ageing
Collins-class submarines with a modified off-the-shelf version
of its 4,000-tonne Soryu-class vessel until then Prime Minister
Tony Abbott opened up the bidding in February under pressure
from opposition and ruling party lawmakers.
While Japan sought to stress the capabilities of its
submarines, Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS)
and France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS
both said they would make a full build in Australia part of
their offers.
The European firms have also courted the Australian defence
industry and politicians for months, while Japan's efforts to do
likewise have fallen flat.
Abbott's ouster earlier this month was a further blow to
Tokyo given his close relationship with Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, sources have said.
Ishikawa said Japan would submit three options requested by
Canberra: a full build in Australia, a hybrid option that would
see the first vessels built in Japan and then the rest in
Australia, as well as a complete overseas build.
It was up to Canberra to assess the risk and cost of each
option, he added.
An expert advisory panel is expected to deliver its
recommendation on the bids to the Australian government in
November. The contract also includes a decades-long maintenance
programme for the submarines.
BID DEAL FOR ABE
Japan is offering a variant of its 4,000-tonne
diesel-electric Soryu submarine built by Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries.
"We already have an ocean-going submarine of the right size
that is operating today at sea," Ishikawa said.
TKMS, which is proposing to scale up its 2,000-tonne Type
214 class vessel, has said it would turn a naval shipyard in
South Australia state into a submarine construction and
maintenance hub for Asia.
DCNS has said it would share for the first time its stealth
technology with the Australian government and is also planning a
package of economic incentives.
Abe has a lot riding on the tender after lifting a
decades-old ban on weapons exports in April last year as part of
his more muscular security agenda.
Japan has yet to secure a major overseas arms deal since
then, with its inexperience in the rough and tumble of global
defence markets showing.
Ishikawa and other Japanese government and industry
officials who travelled to the South Australian capital Adelaide
last month to promote the Soryu submarines were stung by
criticism over their unwillingness to commit to building all the
boats in Australia.
That team, Ishikawa said, would deliver a clearer message
next month in Sydney in a bid to regain lost ground.
There they plan a second presentation for potential
suppliers and partners at the Pacific 2015 International
Maritime Exposition, a biennial expo and conference that begins
on Oct. 6. A third presentation will be held in Melbourne on
Oct. 9.
In addition to highlighting the technical merits of Tokyo's
bid, Ishikawa said the team would note Japan's investment in
Australia, point to past industrial collaboration and talk up
the benefit of building security ties with a fellow U.S. ally in
Asia rather than buying vessels from distant Europe.
($1 = 1.4384 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Matt Siegel in SYDNEY; Editing by Dean
Yates)