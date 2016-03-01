* Japan wants to offer Australia package of industrial deals
* Toshiba eyes military, commercial sales of lithium
batteries
* South Australia expects to benefit from battery tech,
facilities
* Australia to pick submarine design this year
By Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo
TOKYO, March 1 Japan has enlisted electronics
firm Toshiba Corp to help it try to win Asia's biggest
defence contract, a A$50 billion ($36 billion) deal to build a
dozen submarines for Australia, three sources said.
Toshiba is considering building a factory in Australia to
make lithium-ion batteries to power the vessels, said the
sources who are familiar with the plan but not authorised to
talk to the media.
The potential investment, which is contingent on Canberra
picking the Japanese design, is part of an incentive package
promising commercial and defence sector work beyond the
submarine program, aimed at winning over politicians who want
jobs in Australia.
The proposed plant, which could be worth hundreds of
millions of dollars, will also fabricate industrial scale power
packs for commercial customers around the world, said the
sources.
Such an investment could be an attractive proposition for
Australia, which is seeking other avenues of growth as it
grapples with plunging commodity prices.
"Australia's prime minister (Malcolm Turnbull) is promoting
innovation, and that is something Japan can do," said one of the
sources.
Australia's submarine industry is based in South Australia
but the sources did not say where Toshiba was considering
building a factory.
Toshiba denied it was mulling a new Australian battery
plant.
"There is no such a fact, no such a plan," a spokesman said.
BOOST FOR SOUTH AUSTRALIA, TOSHIBA
Without commenting on Toshiba's potential involvement, South
Australia's Minister for Defence Industries Martin
Hamilton-Smith said he expected new facilities associated with
battery technology would be based in the state as part of any
domestic build option, regardless of who won the tender.
"This is an example of the impact the Future Submarines
project would have across other industry sectors," he told
Reuters in an emailed response. "It also underlines the economic
effects of a local build and why such effects should be taken
into account when the Federal government considers where the
submarines will be built."
Australia's Department of Defence did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The choice of Toshiba to supply the Australian submarine
batteries would be a boost for the struggling Japanese
industrial conglomerate as it braces for a net loss of 710
billion yen ($6.3 billion) this year following a major
accounting scandal.
It was not immediately clear if the plant would build
lithium ion battery cells from scratch or be a cheaper, simpler
assembly operation, offering fewer jobs and economic benefits.
Toshiba's batteries were picked for the Australian submarine
project over those made by GS Yuasa Corp because they
are easier to maintain, two of the sources said.
GS Yuasa declined to comment, while Japan's Defence Ministry
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
JAPAN'S STRENGTHS
Japan is offering Australia a variant of its 4,000 ton
diesel-electric Soryu submarine built by Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, with
a lithium-ion underwater propulsion system.
It is up against France's state-owned builder DCNS, which
plans to make a conventional version of its 5,000-tonne
Barracuda nuclear-powered submarine, and Germany's ThyssenKrupp
(TKMS), which is proposing to scale up its 2,000-ton
Type 214 class vessel.
Domestic political considerations, particularly jobs for
Australian workers, will also weigh on the final choice.
Japan was initially slow to commit to build all vessels at
South Australian shipyards. But sources told Reuters in January
the competition is narrowing to a race between Japan and France
as TKMS loses ground over concerns about the technical
challenges of scaling up the size of its sub.
To win over Australia, Japan's government is also pushing
the strategic value of its design over one from Europe.
The two U.S. allies in Asia are deepening security ties as
Washington pushes its defense partners to work more closely
together to balance China's rising regional power.
Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Fumio Kishida stressed
that strategic significance when he met his Australian
counterpart Julie Bishop in Tokyo last month.
Defense officials in Tokyo, however, worry their bid is
undermined by a dearth of experience managing overseas military
projects and a lack of industrial ties in Australia it will need
to complete the complex vessels, the sources said.
Until Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended a decades-old ban on
arms exports in 2014, Japanese military equipment makers had
only ever sold kit to domestically.
Australia's government has said it will make its submarine
pick this year.
($1 = 1.3845 Australian dollars)
($1 = 112.5700 yen)
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by
Lincoln Feast)