European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
AMSTERDAM, March 31 Japan's whaling programme in seas near Antarctica is not for scientific purposes, judges at the U.N.'s highest court ruled on Monday, agreeing with Australia that Tokyo should revoke permits to catch and kill whales for research purposes.
Australia, which brought the case before the International Court of Justice in The Hague in 2010, had argued that Japan's assertion that it was carrying out scientific research was a figleaf to justify what was in fact pure commercial whaling.
"In light of the fact the JARPA II (resaerch programme) has been going on since 2005, and has involved the killiing of about 3,600 minke whales, the scientific output to date appears limited," said presiding judge Peter Tomka of Slovakia. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Anthony Deutsch and Mark Heinrich)
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
April 25 Britain's Whitbread Plc, which runs the Costa Coffee chain and Premier Inn hotels, said it expected the consumer environment to deteriorate next year.