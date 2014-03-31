* Court agreed research not proportionate to whales killed
* Japan says "deeply disappointed" but will comply
* Activists hope will spell end to whaling worldwide
By Thomas Escritt
THE HAGUE, March 31 Judges at the highest U.N.
court ordered Japan on Monday to halt whaling in the Antarctic,
rejecting its long-held argument that the catch was for
scientific purposes and not primarily for human consumption.
Tokyo said it was disappointed but would abide by the
decision, while activists said they hoped it would bring closer
a complete end to whaling around the world.
The International Court of Justice sided with plaintiff
Australia in finding that the scientific output of the whaling
programme did not justify the number of whales killed.
The tribunal said no further licences should be issued for
scientific whaling, where animals are first examined for
research purposes before the meat is sold to consumers.
"The research objectives must be sufficient to justify the
lethal sampling," said Presiding Judge Peter Tomka of Slovakia.
"In light of the fact the (research programme) has been
going on since 2005, and has involved the killing of about 3,600
minke whales, the scientific output to date appears limited."
Japan signed a 1986 moratorium on whaling, but has continued
to hunt up to 850 minke whales in the icy waters of the Southern
Ocean, as well as smaller numbers of fin and humpback whales,
citing a 1946 treaty that permits killing the giant mammals for
research.
Judges agreed with Australia that the research - two peer
reviewed papers since 2005, based on results obtained from just
nine killed whales - was not proportionate to the number of
animals killed.
Japan was "deeply disappointed" by the ruling, but it would
comply, said Koji Tsuruoka, the country's chief lawyer before
the court. He said the government would need to study the ruling
before taking any further action.
The judgment is an embarrassment to Japan, but Tokyo could
continue whaling if it devised a new, more persuasive programme
of scientific research that required "lethal catch" of whales,
or if it withdrew from the whaling moratorium or the 1946
International Convention for the Regulation of Whaling.
INTENSE SCRUTINY
Whaling was once widespread around the world, but Japan is
now one of only a handful of countries, including Iceland and
Norway, that continue the practice on a large scale. The meat is
popular with Japanese consumers who consider it a delicacy.
Norway, the other main whaling nation, in 1993 shifted away
from scientific whaling to "commercial" catches, where the meat
is sold directly to consumers.
The Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said
"scientific research and catches for scientific purposes is of
fundamental importance to any responsible fisheries nation and
the court ruling will therefore be given due attention".
Norway set a quota of 1,286 minke whales in the north
Atlantic in last year's summer hunt, saying stocks are plentiful
in the region. Fishermen rarely catch the full quota, partly
because demand has sunk in recent years.
Iceland and Norway do not say they are carrying out
research, instead openly hunt whale meat for commercial
purposes, meaning the ICJ's ruling has no immediate consequences
for them. They have not signed up to a global moratorium on
whaling agreed by other countries.
But activists said the ruling reflected a gradually changing
climate that would put an end to whaling.
"Whaling is under immense scrutiny from the international
community, and the pincer movement on these countries is ever
tightening," said Claire Bass, wildlife campaigner at the World
Society for the Protection of Animals.
