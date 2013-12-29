TOKYO Dec 29 Japanese automakers will ramp up
production early next year because they expect a big increase in
car purchases before a sales tax hike in April, media reported
on Sunday.
Toyota Motor Corp will increase domestic output in
January-March by about 10 percent compared with this month, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
Toyota has already told its parts suppliers that daily
output in January-March will total around 14,000 vehicles, the
Nikkei said without citing the source of its information.
For December the automaker had planned to produce about
12,500 cars per day, the newspaper said.
In January, Honda Motor Co will operate two of its
domestic plants two days longer than originally scheduled to
meet demand for one of its smaller models, the Nikkei said.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp
will also keep domestic production lines running three
days longer than originally planned in January to meet demand
for newly introduced sub-compact models.
Japan will raise its 5 percent sales tax to 8 percent in
April to help pay for rising healthcare costs. The tax increase
has prompted consumers to bring forward purchases of homes,
cars, other durable goods and luxury items before they become
more expensive.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Paul Tait)