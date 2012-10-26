BRIEF-Playwith issues 14th series convertible bonds worth 2.8 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 2.8 billion won
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japanese automakers saw production and sales in China drop dramatically in September, highlighting how seriously they were hit by anti-Japan sentiments that spiked recently in the world's biggest auto market over a territorial row. The following are figures for output and sales in China at major Japanese carmakers for September, with percentage changes from the year before. Output *Sales Nissan 90,394 (-20.4) 76,066 (-35.3) Honda 50,735 (-20.7) 33,931 (-40.5) **Toyota 47,253 (-41.9) 44,000 (-48.9) Suzuki 17,000 (-45.2) 19,000 (-48.6) Mazda 13,413 (-13.7) 13,258 (-34.6) Mitsubishi 2,304 (-30.4) 2,344 (-62.8) *Figures for Toyota, Mazda, Suzuki and Mitsubishi represent retail sales. Figures for Nissan and Honda represent sales to dealerships. *Toyota figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota)
* Sees FY 2017-2018 net profit after tax EGP 33.8 million, revenue of EGP 2.20 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2suPPac) Further company coverage: