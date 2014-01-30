(Corrects to add million, change 'last year' to 'this year' in 2nd paragraph)

TOKYO Jan 30 Japanese demand for new cars, trucks and buses, including mini-vehicles, will likely fall 9.8 percent in 2014, an industry group said on Thursday.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) said it expects the market to total 4.85 million vehicles in 2014, against 5,375,514 last year, when sales inched up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau and Michael Perry)