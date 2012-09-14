TOKYO, Sept 14 The head of Japan's auto lobby
urged the government and the Bank of Japan on Friday to quickly
implement effective steps to counter the strong yen, after it
hit a seven-month high against the dollar the previous day.
"The current foreign exchange level, which is far from the
actual ability of the Japanese economy, goes much beyond the
limits of what companies can do through efforts to cut costs,"
Akio Toyoda, the head of Japan Automobile Manufacturers
Association (JAMA), said in a statement.
"Japan's manufacturing is facing a great crisis again, and
if things remain this way it could have a further impact on
employment," said Toyoda, who is president of Toyota Motor Corp
.
The dollar traded around 77.63 yen on Friday, having
fallen as low as 77.13 yen on trading platform EBS the previous
day, its lowest since early February, after the Federal Reserve
announced bold stimulus measures.