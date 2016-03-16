TOKYO, March 16 Toyota Motor Corp on
Wednesday said it would raise base monthly salaries of its
workers by 1,500 yen ($13.23) for the coming year, less than a
4,000 yen hike delivered last year, while other automakers also
offered smaller hikes.
Modest demands for salary hikes following the largest
increases seen in years in 2015 are seen slowing wage growth
which is central to government efforts to stimulate the economy
by stoking demand and stamping out deflation.
During annual wage negotiations, unions at Japan's major
automakers requested monthly base wages increases of 3,000 yen
or more. Nissan Motor Co agreed to a 3,000 yen
increase, while Honda Motor Co said it would raise
wages by 1,100 yen.
Toyota's latest rise marks the third straight year that the
world's largest automaker has lifted its base wage, but it was
less than half of last year's hike, its biggest in more than a
decade. The automaker is seen as a bellwether for annual spring
wage negotiations.
Last month, Toyota's union said that slowing inflation and
an uncertain economic outlook were behind its decision to demand
a smaller wage hike this year.
($1 = 113.3800 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)