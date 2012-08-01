India must be ruthless in finishing games off, says Virat Kohli
India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc minivehicles, rose 37.5 percent in July from a year earlier to 513,125 vehicles, industry data showed on Wednesday.
A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-JULY 2012 JAN-JULY 2011 Total 3,131,948 (+36.6) 2,292,303 Registered vehicles 1,856,934 (+29.3) 1,436,651 Minivehicles 1,275,014 (+49.0) 855,652
JULY 2012 2011 Total 513,125 (+37.5) 373,058 (-23.3) Registered vehicles 328,543 (+36.1) 241,472 (-27.6) Minivehicles 184,582 (+40.3) 131,586 (-14.1)
JUNE 2012 2011 Total 505,341 (+43.6) 351,826 (-21.6) Registered vehicles 317,152 (+40.9) 225,024 (-23.3) Minivehicles 188,189 (+48.4) 126,802 (-18.3)
MAY 2012 2011 Total 394,950 (+66.4) 237,364 (-33.4) Registered vehicles 236,366 (+66.3) 142,154 (-37.8) Minivehicles 158,584 (+66.6) 95,209 (-25.4)
APRIL 2012 2011 Total 359,630 (+93.7) 185,672 (-47.3) Registered vehicles 208,977 (+92.0) 108,824 (-51.0) Minivehicles 150,653 (+96.0) 76,848 (-41.1) MARCH 2012 2011 Total 751,888 (+71.8) 437,598 (-35.1) Registered vehicles 497,959 (+78.2) 279,389 (-37.0) Minivehicles 253,929 (+60.5) 158,209 (-31.6) FEBRUARY 2012 2011 Total 519,626 (+29.5) 401,292 (-12.4) Registered vehicles 333,213 (+31.9) 252,634 (-14.3) Minivehicles 186,413 (+25.4) 148,658 (- 9.0)
JANUARY 2012 2011 Total 415,931 (+36.2) 305,494 (-16.7) Registered vehicles 263,267 (+40.7) 187,154 (-21.5) Minivehicles 152,664 (+29.0) 118,340 (- 7.8)
Sources: Ordinary vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Mini Vehicle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.
India must tighten up their fielding and be "ruthless" when they face Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at the Oval on Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli said.
World number one Andy Murray will carry the lesson of last year's US Open quarter-final defeat to Kei Nishikori into Wednesday's French Open last eight clash against the Japanese, the 28-year-old has said.