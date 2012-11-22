TOKYO Nov 22 Japanese regulators have ordered
four auto parts makers including Mitsubishi Electric Corp
to pay $41 million in fines for price-fixing amid a
crackdown on the practice in Japan, the United States and
Europe.
The Fair Trade Commission said on Thursday that Mitsubishi
Electric, Mitsuba Corp, T.rad Co Ltd and
Calsonic Kansei Corp conspired to fix prices of
generators, starters, windshield wiper systems, radiators and
electrical fans between June 2000 to March 2003.
Mitsubishi Electric said it would pay the 1.4 billion yen
fine.
The others said they were still considering how to respond.
Mitsuba was fined 1.1 billion yen, T.rad 670 million yen and
Calsonic Kansei 200 million yen.
Hitachi Automotive Systems, Hitachi Ltd and Denso
Corp were also scrutinised, but not ordered to pay
fines.
Auto parts makers in the United States and Europe are also
under investigation for suspected price-fixing.
The U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division said nine
manufacturers -- Tokai Rika, Autoliv, TRW
Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd, Fujikura Ltd
, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Denso Corp
, Yazaki Corp and G.S. Electech -- have pleaded guilty
or agreed to plead guilty.
The $470 million fine that Yazaki has agreed to pay is the
second-highest imposed on a company in the United States for
price-fixing. Twelve people have also been jailed.