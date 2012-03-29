TOKYO, March 29 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Thursday its global output rose 28 percent in February from a year earlier to 811,310 vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for February, with percentage changes from the year before.

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 346,215 (+22.1) 184,179 (+13.4) Nissan 111,786 (+19.6) 65,031 (+20.0) Honda 115,920 (+64.8) 33,019 (+14.8) Suzuki 86,584 (+ 3.4) 16,593 (-22.0) Mazda 70,279 (- 0.2) 55,781 (-11.3) Mitsubishi 52,205 (-15.2) 34,168 (-25.0) Daihatsu 74,189 (+30.8) 1,438 (-24.3) **Fuji Heavy 49,495 (+21.5) 35,556 (+15.5)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 465,095 (+32.3) 811,310 (+27.8) Nissan 338,388 (+31.8) 450,174 (+28.6) Honda 250,801 (+20.0) 366,721 (+31.3) Suzuki 184,172 (+14.2) 270,756 (+10.5) Mazda 32,334 (- 1.2) 102,613 (- 0.5) Mitsubishi 50,038 (+13.2) 102,243 (- 3.3) Daihatsu 18,968 (+37.8) 93,157 (+32.2) **Fuji Heavy 17,374 (+18.9) 66,869 (+20.8)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co.

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.