TOKYO, Feb 24 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Friday its global output climbed 16.5 percent in January from a year earlier to 714,965 vehicles. The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for January, with percentage changes from the year before. Japan Output Exports *Toyota 295,630 (+26.3) 133,941 (+ 6.2) Nissan 96,104 (+17.4) 57,202 (+19.3) Honda 98,473 (+42.4) 29,422 (+47.8) Suzuki 86,401 (+16.8) 18,483 (-11.3) Mazda 69,510 (+ 1.0) 57,544 ( -5.0) Mitsubishi 43,454 (-27.7) 31,695 (-17.8) Daihatsu 63,032 (+30.1) 1,254 (-37.2) **Fuji Heavy 46,364 (+28.0) 28,044 (- 5.2) Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 419,335 (+10.4) 714,965 (+16.5) Nissan 293,126 (- 0.1) 389,230 (+ 3.7) Honda 218,453 (- 3.9) 316,926 (+ 6.9) Suzuki 155,094 (- 8.5) 241,495 (- 0.8) Mazda 27,108 (-27.7) 96,618 (- 9.1) Mitsubishi 40,157 (-13.0) 83,611 (-21.3) Daihatsu 18,538 ( +8.9) 81,570 (+24.6) **Fuji Heavy 17,428 (+18.5) 63,792 (+25.3) *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co. **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.