Sept 26, TOKYO Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Wednesday its global output rose 10.5 percent in August from a year earlier to 693,251 vehicles. The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for August, with percentage changes from the year before. Japan Output Exports *Toyota 262,164 (+3.9) 138,965 (+0.7) Nissan 88,096 (-1.3) 50,106 (-13.4) Honda 69,461 (+23.3) 10,791 (-37.1) Suzuki 80,082 (-7.1) 20,526 (+2.6) Mazda 66,454 (-2.9) 44,495 (-23.9) Mitsubishi 38,567 (-4.6) 30,194 (-2.3) Daihatsu 55,912 (+13.9) 305 (-87.5) **Fuji Heavy 37,287 (+45.9) 24,617 (+32.7) Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 431,087 (+15.0) 693,251 (+10.5) Nissan 298,966 (+1.1) 387,062 (+0.5) Honda 262,926 (+28.2) 332,387 (+27.1) Suzuki 99,619 (-16.9) 179,701 (-12.8) Mazda 32,618 (+27.4) 99,072 (+5.3) Mitsubishi 48,683 (+33.5) 87,250 (+13.5) Daihatsu 15,418 (-0.5) 71,330 (-10.5) **Fuji Heavy 18,907 (+38.8) 56,194 (+32.9) *Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co **Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand.