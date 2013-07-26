TOKYO, July 26 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Friday that its global output fell 4.3 percent in June from a year earlier to 743,404 vehicles.

Its January-June global production fell 3.5 percent from the same period a year ago to 4.46 million vehicles.

The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for June and January-June, with percentage changes from the year before. JUNE

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 282,462 (-9.4) 168,426 (-4.8) Nissan 91,919 (-7.9) 54,369 (-14.5) Honda 59,427 (-35.4) 6,367 (-63.0) Suzuki 79,043 (-19.0) 15,655 (-7.1) Mazda 77,874 (+5.0) 62,994 (+5.2) Mitsubishi 55,280 (+20.9) 32,130 (+3.5) Daihatsu 65,840 (-14.0) 874 (-23.7) **Fuji Heavy 52,162 (+3.8) 39,383 (+26.4)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 460,942 (-0.9) 743,404 (-4.3) Nissan 326,222 (-3.7) 418,141 (-4.7) Honda 280,460 (+0.8) 339,887 (-8.2) Suzuki 125,806 (-8.8) 204,849 (-13.0) Mazda 23,156 (-18.8) 101,030 (-1.6) Mitsubishi 49,546 (+3.8) 104,826 (+12.2) Daihatsu 20,092 (+5.0) 85,932 (-10.2) **Fuji Heavy 13,366 (-10.6) 65,528 (+0.5) JAN-JUNE

Japan Output Exports *Toyota 1,712,106 (-8.4) 975,631 (-4.4) Nissan 446,363 (-22.8) 230,932 (-30.7) Honda 350,715 (-40.3) 65,299 (-55.7) Suzuki 489,841 (-11.7) 84,775 (-14.3) Mazda 470,340 (+12.1) 381,747 (+16.9) Mitsubishi 258,733 (-6.8) 172,332 (-9.8) Daihatsu 386,866 (-8.2) 3,518 (-41.2) **Fuji Heavy 310,472 (+11.1) 216,563 (+13.7)

Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 2,749,736 (-0.3) 4,461,842 (-3.5) Nissan 1,963,840 (-0.6) 2,410,203 (-5.6) Honda 1,720,146 (+9.2) 2,070,861 (-4.2) Suzuki 951,179 (-3.9) 1,441,020 (-6.7) Mazda 141,608 (-23.1) 611,948 (+1.3) Mitsubishi 310,839 (+19.2) 569,572 (+5.8) Daihatsu 119,054 (+6.2) 505,920 (-5.2) **Fuji Heavy 93,795 (-4.5) 404,267 (+7.0)

*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co.

**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)