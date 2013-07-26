BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
TOKYO, July 26 Japan's largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said on Friday that its global output fell 4.3 percent in June from a year earlier to 743,404 vehicles.
Its January-June global production fell 3.5 percent from the same period a year ago to 4.46 million vehicles.
The following are figures for domestic output, exports, overseas and global output of vehicles at Japan's eight carmakers for June and January-June, with percentage changes from the year before. JUNE
Japan Output Exports *Toyota 282,462 (-9.4) 168,426 (-4.8) Nissan 91,919 (-7.9) 54,369 (-14.5) Honda 59,427 (-35.4) 6,367 (-63.0) Suzuki 79,043 (-19.0) 15,655 (-7.1) Mazda 77,874 (+5.0) 62,994 (+5.2) Mitsubishi 55,280 (+20.9) 32,130 (+3.5) Daihatsu 65,840 (-14.0) 874 (-23.7) **Fuji Heavy 52,162 (+3.8) 39,383 (+26.4)
Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 460,942 (-0.9) 743,404 (-4.3) Nissan 326,222 (-3.7) 418,141 (-4.7) Honda 280,460 (+0.8) 339,887 (-8.2) Suzuki 125,806 (-8.8) 204,849 (-13.0) Mazda 23,156 (-18.8) 101,030 (-1.6) Mitsubishi 49,546 (+3.8) 104,826 (+12.2) Daihatsu 20,092 (+5.0) 85,932 (-10.2) **Fuji Heavy 13,366 (-10.6) 65,528 (+0.5) JAN-JUNE
Japan Output Exports *Toyota 1,712,106 (-8.4) 975,631 (-4.4) Nissan 446,363 (-22.8) 230,932 (-30.7) Honda 350,715 (-40.3) 65,299 (-55.7) Suzuki 489,841 (-11.7) 84,775 (-14.3) Mazda 470,340 (+12.1) 381,747 (+16.9) Mitsubishi 258,733 (-6.8) 172,332 (-9.8) Daihatsu 386,866 (-8.2) 3,518 (-41.2) **Fuji Heavy 310,472 (+11.1) 216,563 (+13.7)
Overseas Output Global Output *Toyota 2,749,736 (-0.3) 4,461,842 (-3.5) Nissan 1,963,840 (-0.6) 2,410,203 (-5.6) Honda 1,720,146 (+9.2) 2,070,861 (-4.2) Suzuki 951,179 (-3.9) 1,441,020 (-6.7) Mazda 141,608 (-23.1) 611,948 (+1.3) Mitsubishi 310,839 (+19.2) 569,572 (+5.8) Daihatsu 119,054 (+6.2) 505,920 (-5.2) **Fuji Heavy 93,795 (-4.5) 404,267 (+7.0)
*Figures exclude group companies Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Co.
**Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd makes cars under the Subaru brand. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge