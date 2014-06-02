TOKYO, June 2 Japanese auto sales in May dropped
1.2 percent from a year ago, industry data showed on Monday, as
the pace of decline eased from the previous month when a sales
tax hike sapped demand.
Automakers including Toyota Motor Corp and Honda
Motor Co sold a total of 363,370 vehicles, data from
the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Light Motor
Vehicle and Motorcycle Association showed.
"We are seeing a slight improvement compared to April, but
we are still at a low level," said Yoshitaka Hayashi, a director
with the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. In April when
sales tax rose by 3 percentage points to 8 percent, auto sales
fell 5.5 percent.
Passenger car sales in May took a hit from the tax hike,
dropping 6.9 percent year-on-year, while demand for minicars
with an engine size of 660 cc or smaller rose 5.3 percent,
helped by recent launches of popular new models.
Sales for Toyota Motor, including Lexus vehicles and 660
minicars, fell 10.1 percent to 98,472 vehicles.
Honda Motor sales grew 18.8 percent to 53,991 vehicles,
backed by its Fit subcompact that went on sale in September,
while Nissan Motor Co posted a 7 percent rise at 43,357
vehicles, helped by its Dayz minicar that went on sale in June
2013.
Auto sales in the financial year to end-March 2015 are
expected to fall 15.6 percent from a year earlier to 4.75
million vehicles, the Japanese auto lobby had said in March.
