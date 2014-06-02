June 2 Japan's industry-wide auto sales,
including 660cc mini-vehicles, dropped 1.2 percent in May from a
year earlier to 363,370 vehicles, industry data showed on
Monday, as the pace of decline eased from the previous month
when a sales tax hike sapped demand.
A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with
year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses.
YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-MAY 2014 JAN-MAY 2013
Total 2,553,252 (+12.9) 2,260,820
Registered vehicles 1,505,431 (+ 9.6) 1,374,119
Minivehicles 1,047,821 (+18.2) 886,701
MAY 2014 2013
Total 363,370 (- 1.2) 367,648
Registered vehicles 206,906 (- 5.6) 219,099
Minivehicles 156,464 (+ 5.3) 148,549
APRIL 2014 2013
Total 345,225 (- 5.5) 365,164
Registered vehicles 188,864 (-11.4) 213,165
Minivehicles 156,361 (+ 2.9) 151,999
MARCH 2014 2013
Total 783,384 (+17.4) 667,128
Registered vehicles 481,039 (+14.5) 420,069
Minivehicles 302,345 (+22.4) 247,059
FEBRUARY 2014 2013
Total 565,170 (+18.4) 477,379
Registered vehicles 336,176 (+15.0) 292,453
Minivehicles 228,992 (+23.8) 184,926
JANUARY
Total 496,105 (+29.4) 383,501
Registered vehicles 292,446 (+27.5) 229,333
Minivehicles 203,659 (+32.1) 154,168
Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan
Automobile Dealers Association.
Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle
and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)