June 2 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc mini vehicles, fell 5.6 percent to 206,906 vehicles in May from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Monday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, fell 8.7 percent while Honda Motor Co soared 64.3 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 20.2 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for May: TOTAL 206,906 (- 5.6) Cars 178,653 (- 6.9) Trucks 27,740 (+ 4.7) Buses 513 (-19.0) Toyota Motor 96,929 (- 8.7) - Toyota brand 94,479 (- 8.0) - Lexus* 2,450 (-27.8) Nissan Motor 26,526 (-20.2) Honda Motor 30,089 (+64.3) Mazda Motor 10,528 (-19.0) Fuji Heavy 6,409 (-29.6) Suzuki Motor 5,801 (- 0.6) Mitsubishi Motors 2,349 (-23.2) Imports 20,602 (-20.7) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)