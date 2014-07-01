July 1 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc mini-vehicles, rose 0.4 percent in June from a year earlier to 452,555 vehicles, returning to an increase for the first time in three months after a sales tax hike in April, industry data showed on Tuesday. A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses. YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-JUNE 2014 JAN-JUNE 2013 Total 3,005,806 (+10.8) 2,711,645 Registered vehicles 1,770,602 (+ 7.9) 1,641,032 Minivehicles 1,235,204 (+15.4) 1,070,613 JUNE 2014 2013 Total 452,555 (+ 0.4) 450,825 Registered vehicles 265,171 (- 0.7) 266,913 Minivehicles 187,384 (+ 1.9) 183,912 MAY 2014 2013 Total 363,370 (- 1.2) 367,648 Registered vehicles 206,906 (- 5.6) 219,099 Minivehicles 156,463(+ 5.3) 148,549 APRIL 2014 2013 Total 345,225 (- 5.5) 365,164 Registered vehicles 188,864 (-11.4) 213,165 Minivehicles 156,361 (+ 2.9) 151,999 MARCH 2014 2013 Total 783,384 (+17.4) 667,128 Registered vehicles 481,039 (+14.5) 420,069 Minivehicles 302,345 (+22.4) 247,059 FEBRUARY 2014 2013 Total 565,170 (+18.4) 477,379 Registered vehicles 336,176 (+15.0) 292,453 Minivehicles 228,992 (+23.8) 184,926 JANUARY Total 496,105 (+29.4) 383,501 Registered vehicles 292,446 (+27.5) 229,333 Minivehicles 203,659 (+32.1) 154,168 Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Sunil Nair)