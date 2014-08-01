Aug 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc
mini vehicles, rose 0.6 percent to 285,886 units in July from a
year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on
Friday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including
the Lexus brand, fell 1.9 percent while Honda Motor Co
soared 65.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 14.9
percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for July:
TOTAL 285,886 (+ 0.6)
Cars 250,689 (+ 0.3)
Trucks 34,171 (+ 2.0)
Buses 1,026 (+14.1)
Toyota Motor 144,313 (- 1.9)
- Toyota brand 141,072 (- 1.3)
- Lexus* 3,241 (-22.5)
Nissan Motor 35,839 (-14.9)
Honda Motor 39,735 (+65.4)
Mazda Motor 11,153 (-29.3)
Fuji Heavy** 12,056 (+ 3.5)
Suzuki Motor 7,142 (- 1.7)
Mitsubishi Motors 3,115 (- 9.1)
Imports 23,193 (- 0.9)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor.
**Fuji Heavy makes vehicles under the Subaru brand.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo)