TOKYO Jan 5 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 23.5 percent in December from
a year earlier to 221,960 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Thursday.
The following is a sales breakdown for December, with
percentage changes from a year earlier:
TOTAL 221,960 (+ 23.5)
Cars 194,352 (+ 23.4)
Trucks 26,747 (+ 24.2)
Toyota Motor 97,212 (+ 22.4)
- Toyota brand 94,970 (+ 22.0)
- Lexus* 2,242 (+ 39.0)
Nissan Motor 34,126 (+ 37.2)
Honda Motor 30,943 (+ 6.3)
Mazda Motor 9,216 (+ 32.6)
Mitsubishi Motors 3,446 (+ 8.1)
Suzuki Motor 5,758 (+ 62.6)
Fuji Heavy 6,847 (+ 32.1)
Imports 26,265 (+ 16.3)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.