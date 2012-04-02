TOKYO, April 2 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, jumped 78.2 percent in March from
a year earlier to 497,959 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Monday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, climbed 104 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
rose 77.6 percent and Honda Motor Co
gained 55.2 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for March:
TOTAL 497,959 (+78.2)
Cars 443,727 (+82.0)
Trucks 51,758 (+54.2)
Toyota Motor 231,358 (+101.0)
- Toyota brand 225,921 (+104.1)
- Lexus* 5,437 (+23.1)
Nissan Motor 81,145 (+77.6)
Honda Motor 67,267 (+55.2)
Mazda Motor 24,839 (+62.1)
Mitsubishi Motors 9,832 (+46.0)
Suzuki Motor 12,055 (+41.6)
Fuji Heavy 15,670 (+106.9)
Imports 41,476 (+40.6)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.