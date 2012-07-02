TOKYO, July 2 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 40.9 percent in June from a
year earlier to 317,152 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Monday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 69.7 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
fell 5.5 percent and Honda Motor Co
gained 50.3 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for June:
TOTAL 317,152 (+40.9)
Cars 282,804 (+39.8)
Trucks 33,341 (+51.3)
Toyota Motor 152,869 (+67.1)
- Toyota brand 148,788 (+69.7)
- Lexus* 4,081 (+7.6)
Nissan Motor 42,614 (-5.5)
Honda Motor 45,159 (+50.3)
Mazda Motor 16,116 (+55.8)
Mitsubishi Motors 4,481 (-14.9)
Suzuki Motor 9,077 (+33.7)
Fuji Heavy 7,959 (+24.5)
Imports 30,417 (-0.9)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.