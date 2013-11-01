Nov 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, jumped 17.3 percent in October from a year earlier to 264,587 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Friday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, rose 11.8 percent, while Honda Motor Co soared 90 percent and Nissan Motor Co fell 2.2 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for October: TOTAL 264,587 (+17.3) Cars 232,922 (+18.6) Trucks 30,847 (+ 8.8) Buses 818 (+12.4) Toyota Motor 131,432 (+11.8) - Toyota brand 127,122 (+11.1) - Lexus* 4,310 (+37.8) Nissan Motor 33,993 (- 2.2) Honda Motor 38,012 (+90.0) Mazda Motor 11,501 (+25.6) Mitsubishi Motors 3,414 (-36.5) Suzuki Motor 5,398 (+ 9.2) Fuji Heavy 8,239 (+ 0.8) Imports 24,172 (+ 2.4) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.