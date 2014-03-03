TOKYO, March 3 Japan's industry-wide auto sales, including 660cc mini-vehicles, rose 18.4 percent in February from a year earlier to 565,170 vehicles, industry data showed on Monday. A breakdown of domestic vehicle sales data follows, with year-on-year percentage changes in parentheses. YEAR-TO-DATE JAN-FEB 2014 JAN-FEB 2013 Total 1,061,275 (+23.3) 860,880 Registered vehicles 628,622 (+20.5) 521,786 Minivehicles 432,653 (+27.6) 339,094 FEBRUARY 2014 2013 Total 565,170 (+18.4) 477,379 Registered vehicles 336,176 (+15.0) 292,453 Minivehicles 228,994 (+23.8) 184,926 JANUARY Total 496,105 (+29.4) 383,501 Registered vehicles 292,446 (+27.5) 229,333 Minivehicles 203,659 (+32.1) 154,168 Sources: Registered vehicle data provided by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Minivehicle data provided by the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association. Monthly data are sometimes revised. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)