UPDATE 3-Cardinal Health's dull forecast drags along rivals' shares
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)
May 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc mini vehicles, fell 11.4 percent to 188,864 vehicles in April from a year earlier, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday, after a sales tax hike that took place last month sapped demand. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, including the Lexus brand, fell 17.2 percent while Honda Motor Co soared 72.4 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropped 20.9 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for April: TOTAL 188,864 (-11.4) Cars 165,486 (-11.8) Trucks 22,735 (- 7.8) Buses 643 (-28.6) Toyota Motor 92,440 (-17.2) - Toyota brand 90,108 (-16.8) - Lexus* 2,332 (-30.8) Nissan Motor 23,593 (-20.9) Honda Motor 31,329 (+72.4) Mazda Motor 7,396 (-26.2) Fuji Heavy 6,039 (-37.1) Suzuki Motor 6,411 (+ 2.1) Mitsubishi Motors 1,684 (-39.7) Imports 15,578 (-24.4) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Shares fall 12 pct; rivals down 5 pct (Adds analyst comments, shares)
* During the General Assembly meeting 2016 the proposal from Ahmet Afif Topbaş, one of the shareholders, regarding the increase of the profit distribution recommendation by the Board of Directors was submitted to the approval of the General Assembly and it was accepted by majority votes