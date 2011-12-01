TOKYO, Dec 1 Automobile sales in Japan,
excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 24.1 percent in November from
a year earlier to 252,236 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers
Association said on Thursday.
Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding
the Lexus brand, rose 24.2 percent, while Nissan Motor Co
rose 25.4 percent and Honda Motor Co
gained 1.5 percent.
The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes
from a year earlier, for November:
TOTAL 252,236 (+24.1)
Cars 221,048 (+23.9)
Trucks 30,315 (+25.9)
Toyota Motor 124,100 (+25.6)
- Toyota brand 120,305 (+24.2)
- Lexus* 3,795 (+95.8)
Nissan Motor 39,470 (+25.4)
Honda Motor 32,777 (+ 1.5)
Mazda Motor 10,879 (+54.3)
Mitsubishi Motors 4,550 (+50.4)
Suzuki Motor 6,080 (+54.0)
Fuji Heavy 4,841 (+10.1)
Imports 23,084 (+21.2)
*Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan
began on Aug. 30, 2005.