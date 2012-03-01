TOKYO, March 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 31.9 percent in February from a year earlier to 333,213 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Thursday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 38.2 percent, while those of Nissan Motor Co rose 25.9 percent and Honda Motor Co's gained 46.7 percent. The following is a sales breakdown for February, with percentage changes from a year earlier: TOTAL 333,213 (+31.9) Cars 301,791 (+33.1) Trucks 30,317 (+22.0) Toyota Motor 162,431 (+37.1) - Toyota brand 158,877 (+38.2) - Lexus* 3,554 (+ 2.3) Nissan Motor 55,679 (+25.9) Honda Motor 50,440 (+46.7) Mazda Motor 14,115 (+ 5.5) Mitsubishi Motors 5,655 (+32.0) Suzuki Motor 7,613 (- 0.2) Fuji Heavy 7,606 (+ 2.7) Imports 24,821 (+21.8) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.