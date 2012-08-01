TOKYO, Aug 1 Automobile sales in Japan, excluding 660cc minivehicles, rose 36 percent in July from a year earlier to 328,543 vehicles, the Japan Automobile Dealers Association said on Wednesday. Sales at top-ranked Toyota Motor Corp, excluding the Lexus brand, rose 63 percent, while Nissan Motor Co rose 7.4 percent and Honda Motor Co gained 35 percent. The following is a sales breakdown, with percentage changes from a year earlier, for July: TOTAL 328,543 (+ 36.1) Cars 295,581 (+ 37.3) Trucks 32,175 (+ 27.3) Toyota Motor 170,147 (+ 60.0) - Toyota brand 165,666 (+ 62.8) - Lexus* 4,481 (- 1.0) Nissan Motor 44,885 (+ 7.4) Honda Motor 45,627 (+ 35.3) Mazda Motor 16,890 (- 6.3) Mitsubishi Motors 3,856 (- 18.6) Suzuki Motor 8,269 (+ 16.0) Fuji Heavy 10,191 (+ 64.9) Imports 24,867 (+ 16.2) *Lexus is the luxury brand of Toyota Motor. Sales in Japan began on Aug. 30, 2005.